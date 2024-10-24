ACC summons ex-Padma Bank chairman on embezzlement charges

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned Chowdhury Nafis Sarafat, former chairman of Padma Bank (formerly Farmers Bank), on charges of embezzling funds by defrauding customers.

A notice, signed by Md Masudur Rahman, deputy director of the ACC's Money Laundering Branch, was sent to Nafis Sarafat's residences in Baridhara and Nikunja, Dhaka, on October 16. He was instructed to appear at the ACC headquarters in Segunbagicha at 10:00am today. Although the notice was issued on October 16, the information became public yesterday.

As of 10:30am, the time of writing this report, neither Nafis Sarafat nor any of his representatives had appeared before the ACC.

The summons said failure to appear and provide a statement at the scheduled time would be considered as having no statement to offer regarding the allegations.

Nafis Sarafat, along with others, faces accusations of corruption, fraud, abuse of power, and conspiracy to embezzle a significant amount of money from the bank through customer defraudment, as well as money laundering.

A special ACC team is investigating the case, and preliminary findings have already revealed credible evidence of the embezzlement.