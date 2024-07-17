ACC sues Sadeeq Agro owner, livestock dept officials

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday filed a case against seven people, including Sadeeq Agro owner Imran Hossain and livestock department officials, on charges of irregularities and corruption.

ACC Assistant Director Abul Kalam Azad filed the case with the ACC's Dhaka-1 integrated office, said ACC Public Relations Officer Akhtarul Islam.

Apart from Imran, the six other accused are -- Livestock Department's Director (Production) ABM Khaleduzzaman; its Deputy Director ABM Salah Uddin; Central Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm Director Md Monirul Islam; its Buyer Officer Saiful Islam; Upazila Livestock Officer (Leave Reserve) Firoz Ahmed Khan; and Sadeeq Agro's Touhidul Alam Zenith.

"After a preliminary investigation into Sadeeq Agro's scandal involving American Brahma breed cattle, the ACC has filed the case," said Abul Kalam Azad while talking to reporters.