Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

ACC sues Sadeeq Agro owner, livestock dept offficials

Staff Correspondent
Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:00 AM

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday filed a case against seven people, including Sadeeq Agro owner Imran Hossain and livestock department officials, on charges of irregularities and corruption.

ACC Assistant Director Abul Kalam Azad filed the case with the ACC's Dhaka-1 integrated office, said ACC Public Relations Officer Akhtarul Islam.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apart from Imran, the six other accused are -- Livestock Department's Director (Production) ABM Khaleduzzaman; its Deputy Director ABM Salah Uddin; Central Cattle Breeding and Dairy Farm Director Md Monirul Islam; its Buyer Officer Saiful Islam; Upazila Livestock Officer (Leave Reserve) Firoz Ahmed Khan; and Sadeeq Agro's Touhidul Alam Zenith.

"After a preliminary investigation into Sadeeq Agro's scandal involving American Brahma breed cattle, the ACC has filed the case," said Abul Kalam Azad while talking to reporters. 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শিক্ষা

সারা দেশে সব বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় বন্ধ ঘোষণা, হল ছাড়ার নির্দেশনা

একইসঙ্গে শিক্ষার্থীদের হল ত্যাগের নির্দেশ দেওয়া হয়।

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

জাতীয় বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের সব কলেজ অনির্দিষ্টকালের জন্য বন্ধ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification