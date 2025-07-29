ACC sues Rehana’s son Bobby

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, son of Sheikh Rehana, on charges of amassing "illegal" wealth and conducting suspicious financial transactions through bank accounts.

ACC Deputy Assistant Director Abdullah Al Mamun filed the case yesterday with the ACC's Integrated District Office in Dhaka, said the commission's Director General Md Akhter Hossain.

He said, "No record of any business activity was found in his income tax documents."

According to the case statement, Bobby has been accused of amassing wealth worth Tk 2.89 crore beyond known sources of income.

Additionally, suspicious transactions amounting to Tk 12.48 crore were reportedly carried out through three bank accounts in his name.

NURUL HUDA UNDER ACC RADAR

ACC has launched an investigation into allegations of misappropriation of government funds amounting to Tk 7.47 crore against former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda and several officials from his tenure.

Speaking to reporters, Akhtar Hossain said the investigation was initiated following allegations that fake training programmes were organised in violation of official policy, leading to the embezzlement of Tk 7.47 crore from the EC's funds.

He said, "The expenditure was made under the pretense of training for the 11th National Election and the 5th Upazila Parishad Election. However, the use of funds reportedly took place without the Finance Ministry's approval and in violation of the commission's own financial regulations."

NO BAR TO PROBE SAD LEADERS' WEALTH

Akhtar Hossain said, "There is no legal barrier to investigating allegations of illegal wealth accumulation against leaders of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) if specific complaints are filed."

Recently, five individuals, including four leaders of the SAD, were arrested on extortion charges.

Akhtar said, "Extortion itself does not fall under the ACC's jurisdiction. However, if someone has accumulated wealth beyond known sources of income, that falls within our legal scope. If there are specific and credible allegations, we have no obstacle in initiating an inquiry."