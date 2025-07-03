ACC sues nine over human trafficking to Middle East

The accused are four officials of BMET and five representatives of recruiting agencies

The Anti-Corruption Commission has filed a case against nine individuals for their alleged involvement in trafficking women to the Middle East using forged documents.

The accused are four officials of the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) and five representatives of recruiting agencies.

ACC Assistant Director Swapan Kumar Roy filed the case with its Integrated District Office, Dhaka-1.

According to an ACC statement, the case follows an enforcement drive carried out at the BMET headquarters in Dhaka on May 29 this year, based on complaints that certain BMET officials and recruiting agencies were colluding to send women abroad with falsified paperwork.

The ACC found that the agencies submitted fake passports to present first-time female migrant workers as "returnees". In many cases, passport numbers belonging to other individuals were used instead of the actual applicants.

BMET officials allegedly failed to verify these records against the bureau's official database (oldbmet) and proceeded to approve clearance notes for nine such women, reportedly in exchange for financial gains, said the anti-graft watchdog.

The accused, all officials of BMET, are: Mohammad Sajjad Hossain Sarkar, deputy director (emigration); Mohammad Hossain Ullah Akand, assistant director (emigration); Md Nizamuddin Patwary, manpower survey officer; and Md Azad Hossain, office assistant-cum-computer operator.

The other accused are Md Anwar Hossain, managing partner of HA International; Md Salauddin, managing partner of KH Overseas; Md Jamal Hossain, proprietor of Mokka Overseas; Md Anwar Hossain Bhuiyan, managing partner of Tasnim Overseas; and Ekramul Haque, partner of SM Manpower.

The ACC also said the officials violated government policy by approving clearance for four underage women—each under 25 years old—for domestic work in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries.

This directly contravenes the ministry guidelines on the minimum age for female migrant workers in the region.

The ACC said the officials and agents acted in collusion, facilitating forgery and irregular approvals to benefit financially.

The collected documents provide sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 109 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.