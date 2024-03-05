ACC sues NHA official

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday sued a National Housing Authority official in Dinajpur after he was caught red-handed while taking a bribe.

The accused officer is Md Morshed Alam, deputy assistant engineer of the organisation in the district.

An ACC team, led by its deputy director Muhammad Moazzem Hossain, conducted a drive at the National Housing Authority office in Dinajpur on February 28 and caught Morshed while he was taking Tk 1.5 lakh as bribe for approving design for a plot, said a press release.

Upon approval from authorities concerned, ACC assistant director Md Nur Alam lodged the case, accusing Morshed.

ACC assistant director Md Ismail Hossain has been appointed to investigate the case.