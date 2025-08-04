ACC sues ex-CJ Khairul, 7 others over illegal plot allotment

Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Mon Aug 4, 2025 08:08 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 08:48 PM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque and seven others for allegedly acquiring a 10-katha plot by submitting false information and abusing power.

Md Akhtar Hossain, director general (prevention) of the ACC, confirmed the development today.

Justice Khairul, who owns a six-storey residence on nearly 18 katha of land on NAEM Road in Dhaka, allegedly violated Rule 13 of the Dhaka Improvement Trust (Allotment of Lands) Rules, 1969.

He is accused of submitting a false affidavit and abusing his authority while in office to secure the plot from Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk).

According to Akhtar, Khairul breached the terms of the provisional allotment letter with the direct support of Rajuk officials.

Although the rules do not permit interest waivers, he failed to pay the instalment within the stipulated time, he said.

Instead, he paid the amount five years after his retirement, without any interest, thus gaining undue privileges and causing a financial loss to the government, he added.

The ACC estimates that Tk 4.74 lakh in interest was evaded, which it terms as misappropriation and a punishable offence.

The other accused in the case are: former Rajuk chairman Md Nurul Huda; member (finance and estate) AIM Golam Kibria; member Md Abu Bakkar Sikder; member (planning) Md Anwarul Islam Sikder; member (estate) Akhter Hossain Bhuiyan; former joint secretary and member (development) M Mahbubul Alam; and member (administration and land) Nazmul Hai.

They are accused of facilitating the illegal land allotment.

