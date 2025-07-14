ACC sues AL leader Hanif, wife over Tk 32.09cr illegal assets

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed two separate cases against former lawmaker and Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and his wife, Fauzia Alam, over illegally acquiring assets worth Tk 32.09 crore.

ACC Director General Akhtar Hossain confirmed the development today at the commission's headquarters in Dhaka.

In both cases, Hanif has been named as an accused.

According to the ACC, Hanif is accused of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 27.39 crore. He also allegedly carried out suspicious transactions totalling Tk 866.69 crore through 18 bank accounts under his name.

Meanwhile, Fauzia Alam has been accused of illegally acquiring assets worth Tk 4.70 crore and allegedly conducting suspicious transactions amounting to Tk 33.14 crore through 16 bank accounts.