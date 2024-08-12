ACC sues 4 over Tk 5.37cr graft

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against four individuals on charges of attempting to misappropriate Tk 5.37 crore by creating forged documents and bills from the public exchequer.

The case was lodged yesterday by Assistant Director Enamul Hoque of Chattogram ACC Integrated Office-1, accusing Munsi Farrukh Hossain Mintu, Munsi Sazzad Hossain, Mukit Mandol, and Mohammed Furkan.

Among the accused, Furkan is the accountant at General Hospital in Andarkillah, while the others are employees of MS Ahmed Enterprise.

The case statement said in 2013, the hospital authorities under the Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office invited tenders for purchasing MRS, ICU beds, ICU ventilators, and other equipment worth Tk 5,32,25,000.

MS Ahmed Enterprise won the tender and supplied the equipment, but the items were found to be substandard, prompting the authorities to request their return.

Despite this, from 2019 to 2022, the accused allegedly attempted to withdraw the tender bills by forging documents and the then civil surgeon's signature.