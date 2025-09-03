ACC to sue two sons of S Alam Group Chairman Saiful Alam

Two sons of S Alam Group Chairman Saiful Alam are among 10 individuals against whom the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved a case, over allegations of evading nearly Tk 75 crore in taxes.

ACC Director General Md Akhter Hossain disclosed the information to reporters today.

The accused include Saiful Alam's sons Ashraful Alam and Asadul Alam Mahir, former deputy tax commissioner Aminul Islam, and seven officials of First Security Islami Bank.The bank officials are: Senior Vice President Md Helal Uddin, branch head Muhammad Amir Hossain, former SVP Md Ahsanul Haque, former SVP Ruhul Abedin, and officers Shamima Akter, Md Anis Uddin, and Gazi Muhammad Yaqub.

According to the ACC, the accused colluded in forgery and fraud by using fake pay orders. They were supposed to pay Tk 125 crore in taxes to legalise Tk 500 crore of undisclosed income, but instead deposited only Tk 50 crore.

In October last year, three senior officials of the NBR's income tax division were temporarily suspended over allegations of receiving bribes and granting undue tax benefits to Saiful's two sons. The ACC later launched an inquiry based on those allegations.