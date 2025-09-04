ACC to sue two sons of S Alam Group chairman

The Anti-Corruption Commission has approved a case against 10 individuals, including two sons of S Alam Group Chairman Saiful Alam, over allegations of evading nearly Tk 75 crore in taxes.

Saiful's sons Ashraful Alam and Asadul Alam Mahir, former deputy tax commissioner Aminul Islam, and seven officials of First Security Islami Bank are among the accused, said ACC Director General Md Akhter Hossain yesterday.

According to ACC, the accused colluded in forgery and fraud by using fake pay orders. They were supposed to pay Tk 125 crore in taxes to legalise Tk 500 crore of undisclosed income but instead deposited only Tk 50 crore, depriving the government of Tk 75 crore in revenue.

In October last year, three senior officials of the NBR's income tax division were suspended over allegations of receiving bribes and granting undue tax benefits to the two sons. The ACC later launched an inquiry based on those allegations.