ACC to sue Putul, 35 others over Tk 448cr graft

The Anti-Corruption Commission has decided to file a case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's daughter, Saima Wazed Putul, along with 35 others, on charges of collecting bribes in the name of donations under the banner of Shuchona Foundation and embezzling Tk 448 crore.

ACC Director General Md Akhter Hossain informed journalists about the approval of the case yesterday.

According to the ACC complaint, Putul and the other accused established a paper-based entity named Shuchona Foundation and obtained registration from the NGO Affairs Bureau and the Department of Social Services.

Later, they collected bribes from various individuals and organisations under the guise of donations by offering illegal benefits. Instead of spending the money for the welfare of disabled persons, they embezzled Tk 448 crore, it said.

The accused from Shuchona Foundation include trustee Saima Wazed, Prof Mazharul Mannan, former BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon, Saifullah Abdullah Solenkhi, Jan Bari Rizvi, foundation vice-chairman Prof Pran Gopal Datta, executive committee member Mehraj Jahan, Prof Ruhul Haque, Shirin Zaman Munir, and Helaluddin Ahmed.

The ACC director general said businessmen provided donations to the foundation in exchange for undue advantages.

The accused businessmen are: Hamid Real Estate Chairman Enthekhabul Hamid; former minister and businessman Nurul Islam; former MP and Beximco Vice-Chairman Salman F Rahman; Summit Group Chairman Mohammad Aziz Khan; former MP and businessman AKM Rahmatullah; United Group Chairman Moinuddin Hasan Rashid; Meghna Group Chairman Mostafa Kamal and Bill Trade Engineering Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Enayetur Rahman.

The ACC complaint further said NBR officials abused their power by granting tax exemptions to Shuchona Foundation, resulting in nearly Tk 100 crore in tax evasion and embezzlement. Former NBR chairman Md Nojibur Rahman, along with at least 15 other officials of the organisation, have also been accused.

According to the allegations, the accused provided financial benefits to Shuchona Foundation, and abusing tax law powers, issued gazettes granting tax exemptions for dishonest purposes. They unlawfully benefitted themselves or others through collusion, misconduct, breach of trust, and abuse of power, thereby embezzling Tk 447.95 crore. Additionally, Shuchona Foundation evaded Tk 990 crore in taxes between fiscal years 2015-2016 and 2024-2025 through fraud and forgery.

The complaint also mentions that the accused carried out suspicious transactions amounting to Tk 930 crore through 14 bank accounts under the name of Shuchona Foundation.

Earlier, on March 20, the ACC filed a case against Saima Wazed and another individuals over the embezzlement of Tk 33 crore under the name of Shuchona Foundation.