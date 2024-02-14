ACC submits documents to HC

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday submitted documents including the chain of title (historical background of ownership) and map of Gulshan house and plot of Awami League lawmaker Abdus Salam Murshedy to the High Court.

Senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan produced the documents on behalf of the ACC before the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain in compliance with its previous order during hearing on a petition.

The bench asked the lawyer to place those through swearing an affidavit and fixed February 25 for passing an order on this issue.

Earlier on February 8, the ACC produced a probe report before the HC bench saying that it has found fraudulence, forgery and abuse of powers over the house and plot of Abdus Salam Murshedy. Lawyers Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza and Aneek R Haque appeared for Murshedy and Sayedul Haque Suman respectively.