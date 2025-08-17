ACC seeks wealth statements from Bashundhara Group chairman, wife

The Anti-Corruption Commission has issued a notice to Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and his wife Afroza Begum, seeking their wealth statements.

In a press release issued by ACC's Public Relations Department today, the commission said the notice was served under Section 26(1) of the ACC Act, 2004.

A letter was attached to the notice.

According to the letter signed by ACC Deputy Director Sheikh Golam Mawla, Ahmed Akbar Sobhan has acquired movable and immovable properties worth Tk 252.22 crore in the country, while Afroza Begum has acquired movable and immovable properties worth Tk 453.12 crore in Bangladesh.

The letter further said the couple jointly obtained citizenship of Saint Kitts and Nevis by spending USD 250,000, and laundered a huge amount of money through bank accounts opened in Switzerland, under companies registered in the British Virgin Islands and the Isle of Man.

It stated that the accused individuals -- either in their own names or through others acting on their behalf -- possess movable and immovable properties, both at home and abroad, which appear to have been acquired through dishonest means and are inconsistent with their known sources of income.

The letter also mentioned that without obtaining proper approval from Bangladesh Bank, they illegally transferred money to Saint Kitts and Nevis and laundered a large sum through accounts in Switzerland, under companies registered in the British Virgin Islands and the Isle of Man.