ACC seeks travel ban on former Wasa MD Taqsem

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sought a travel ban on the former managing director of Dhaka Wasa, Taqsem A Khan.

The ACC sent a letter to the Special Branch of the police (SB) regarding this matter today.

The ACC's decision came after it decided to investigate the illegal assets of Taqsem A Khan. A committee led by ACC Assistant Director Mahbubul Alam has been formed in this regard.

According to ACC sources, ACC Deputy Director Syed Nazrul Islam has sent a letter to the Secretary of the Local Government Division requesting documents related to Taqsem's appointment.

Despite numerous allegations of irregularities and controversies, Taqsem served as the managing director of Wasa for 15 years. His tenure came to an end on August 15, following a change in the government. AKM Sahid Uddin, the deputy managing director of the organisation, has been appointed as the new MD.