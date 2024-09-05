ACC seeks info on 38 Bangladesh embassy officials

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has requested information from 38 officials and employees from Bangladeshi embassies across 10 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, over allegations of corruption brought against them.

The allegations also include misuse of power, embezzlement, and causing financial losses to the government.

A letter was sent to the offices of embassies and high commissions from the ACC yesterday, according to an ACC official.

The letter mentioned that investigations are ongoing over the allegations of irregularities and corruption involving ambassadors, heads of chancery or chief consular officers, ministry secretaries, and other specific officials and employees working in Bangladeshi embassies or high commissions in the US, the UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, Dubai, Italy, Switzerland, and the Philippines.

The letter requests that the current workplace, designation, permanent address, and current address of these officials be provided by September 10.

Additionally, ACC has also requested information on the officials' previous workplaces, branches they were responsible for, and their designations during the fiscal year 2016-17.

However, foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain has stated that appropriate actions will be taken after confirming whether these allegations are related to corruption or audit objections.

He made the remark yesterday in response to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said audit objections are often perceived as corruption.

"It is necessary to determine whether these are being viewed as corruption or not. Based on the nature of the allegations, I believe that many of them are likely the result of audit objections. Audit objections and corruption are not the same thing," he added.

In response to a query, he said, "We do not want corruption to occur. Therefore, we will certainly provide whatever assistance the ACC requires. But it must be determined whether corruption has actually taken place."