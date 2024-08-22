ACC to resume investigation against S Alam

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to resume its investigation against Mohammad Saiful Alam alias S Alam, head of S Alam Group, regarding allegations of money laundering.

This development was made during a meeting held at the ACC headquarters recently, according to a senior ACC official.

According to ACC sources, there are allegations against S Alam of building a US $1 billion empire in Singapore.

During the investigation, all relevant records regarding the allegations will be collected, including how much money he borrowed from banks, what assets he might have acquired illegally, and in which sectors the money was invested.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told The Daily Star, "According to the Appellate Division's ruling, ACC could have investigated the money laundering allegations against S Alam earlier. Given the current circumstances, starting the investigation now is a positive step."

Previously, on August 13 of last year, the ACC began investigating the money laundering allegations against S Alam after the report "S Alam's Aladdin's Lamp," published in The Daily Star on August 4, last year.

However, the investigation was halted following an order from the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

On August 18 this year, ACC received a copy of the Appellate Division's order that it can restart its investigation against S Alam, and following the order, it reopened the file on Tuesday.