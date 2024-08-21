ACC restarts probe against Taqsem

The Anti-Corruption Commission has reinitiated an investigation against Taqsem A Khan, former managing director of Dhaka Wasa, on charges of corruption.

The investigation has been prompted by at least five major allegations against him -- corruption regarding his own appointment, favouritism in contractual appointments, corruption in major projects, collusion in contractor appointments, and embezzlement and laundering of thousands of crores of taka.

Previously, ACC had investigated these allegations and found them credible, leading to recommendations for filing cases. However, Taqsem used his influence to suppress these investigations.

Following Sheikh Hasina's fall on August 5, Taqseem resigned from his position on August 14. After his resignation, the ACC has refocused on his alleged irregularities and corruption.

According to ACC, Taqseem was appointed as Wasa MD in 2009 and his term was extended seven times before he finally resigned.

He faces allegations of violating regulations in his reappointment.

Additionally, Taqseem and others were under investigation for irregularities and corruption in various projects, including embezzling Tk 1,100 crore in Padma-Jashaldia project, embezzling Tk 1,000 crore in Gandharbpur Water Treatment Plant project, Tk 1,000 crore in Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant project, and Tk 50 crore in Gulshan-Baridhara Lake Pollution Control Project, reports ACC.

Further allegations include inflating project costs, colluding in contractor appointments, accepting bribes, showing favouritism in contractual appointments, and transferring disfavoured employees to OSD positions.

ACC formed an investigation committee on Monday to probe the allegations against Taqseem.

The committee, led by Assistant Director Mahbubul Alam, has been instructed to obtain necessary information from the Local Government Ministry by August 28.

The letter to the ministry requests verified photocopies of Taqseem's appointment letters, advertisements, experience documents, job term extensions, and relevant records.

It also seeks any reports or actions taken regarding past allegations of irregularities.

ACC has also imposed a travel ban on Taqseem. A letter in this regard was sent to the Special Police Superintendent (Immigration) on Monday.

In May 2023, ACC recommended filing a case against Taqseem and nine others for illegally appointing favoured individuals outside DWasa's organisational structure and paying them Tk 1.98 crore in salaries from April 4, 2018, to August 2022.

Although the case was not approved previously due to Taqseem's influence, a new recommendation for filing the case is now under consideration.

ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin confirmed the development.