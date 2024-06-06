ACC to quiz Benazir on June 23

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has rescheduled the date to interrogate former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed to June 23 regarding the allegations of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

"Benazir Ahmed's personal hearing was scheduled for today [Thursday] as part of the inquiry," said ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin at a press briefing today.

However, the hearing did not take place as Benazir was not present at the commission.

"The inquiry team has issued a notice for Benazir's hearing on June 23," Khorsheda added.

Asked whether the new date was set after a petition was filed from Benazir, the ACC secretary said the inquiry team fixed the new date as he was not present today.

Earlier, on May 28, the ACC sent letters to Benazir, requesting his presence at the ACC headquarters in Dhaka on June 6. Benazir's wife, Jissan Mirza, and their daughters were also asked to appear before the ACC on June 9 to provide statements regarding the graft allegations.

Regarding the quizzing of his wife and daughters on June 9, the ACC secretary said, "We'll see what happens that day."

On April 18, the ACC initiated an inquiry against Benazir and his family over allegations of illegal wealth.

The investigation is being headed by Deputy Director Hafizul Islam.