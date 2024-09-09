ACC to probe graft allegations against ex-chief whip

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday decided to launch a formal inquiry into the alleged corruption of Abdus Shahid, former chief whip of the Jaytiya Sangsad, after it found evidence against the former Awami League lawmaker.

According to ACC, evidence of corruption against Shahid that he occupied Forest Department land to set up a tea garden has been found in initial probe. The allegation that he installed streetlights and a deep tube well in the tea garden with government expenses is also found to be true.

ACC's preliminary intelligence investigation also revealed information about the acquisition of houses and flats in Dhaka and various parts of the country in the names of his wife and children, as well as assets worth millions of taka.

Furthermore, evidence has surfaced regarding the purchase of a house by his wife in the "Begum Para" neighbourhood in Canada, and the accumulation of vast amounts of illegal assets both at home and abroad.

Based on this information, the ACC has decided to initiate a formal inquiry into Abdus Shahid.

The commission made this decision yesterday, according to the ACC's public relations officer Akhtarul Islam.