ACC to probe former state minister, 3 ex-MPs

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday said it has decided to initiate an open investigation into allegations of corruption, unethical activities and abuse of power against Zakir Hossain, former state minister for primary and mass education.

The commission made the decision after evidence of irregularities against Zakir emerged in primary findings, said Akhtarul Islam, deputy director and public relations officer of ACC.

Zakir Hossain, also former lawmaker of Kurigram-4, is accused of abusing power to engage in different corrupt and unethical activities through which he illegally amassed wealth.

According to ACC source, Zakir, while serving as the state minister, allegedly abused his power to illegally approve the inclusion of 26 schools in Kurigram under the Children's Welfare Trust.

He reportedly owns a two-storey house on 10 decimals of land, and a market and rice mill on 3.28 acres of land in Roumari, Kurigram. He also has investments in different banks and businesses in his name worth Tk 8.90 lakh. In total, he possesses movable and immovable assets worth Tk 5.18 crore, the source revealed.

The commission also initiated investigation into allegations of corruption and money laundering against three former lawmakers -- Mohammad Habib Hasan (Dhaka-18), Advocate Md Nurul Islam Talukdar (Bogura-3) and Abdul Odud (Chapainawabganj-3).