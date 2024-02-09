ACC probe finds abuse of power and forgery

The Anti-Corruption Commission in a probe has found fraudulence, forgery and abuse of powers over the Gulshan house and plot of Awami League lawmaker Abdus Salam Murshedy.

Eleven people -- including former chairmen of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) Humayun Khadem and M Azizul Haque -- were involved in those activities, according to the ACC's inquiry report submitted before the High Court yesterday in compliance with its order.

The other persons, whose names have been included in the probe, are Mir Mohammad Hasan and Mir Md Nurul Afsar from Sawdagar Para in Cox's Bazar's Ramu upazila, former assistant secretary Abdus Sobhan; Rajuk's former assistant director Shah Md Sadrul Alam; its former caretaker Md Habib Ullah; its former deputy director Md Azharul Islam; former director Abdur Rahman Bhuiyan; former member Lt Col (retd) M Nurul Haque; and former branch assistant of the ministry Md Mahbubul Haque.

Yesterday, the ACC's lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan placed the probe report before the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain.

The HC bench asked the ACC counsel to submit the report along with the relevant documents by February 13.

The petition was filed in 2022 by Supreme Court lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, an independent lawmaker now.