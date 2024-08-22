Bangladesh
ACC to probe corruption allegations against Salman

Salman F Rahman used influence to secure loans

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today decided to launch an investigation into corruption allegations against Salman F Rahman, former private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister and head of Beximco Group.

The anti graft agency will also launch investigations into corruption allegations against former forest and environment minister Md Shahab Uddin, and former lawmaker Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon.

The investigations are set to begin tomorrow, ACC sources said.

