Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 22, 2024 05:12 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 05:21 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

ACC to probe corruption allegations against Nasrul, Palak

Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 22, 2024 05:12 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 05:21 PM
Photo: Nasrul Hamid, Zunaid Ahmed Palak

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today decided to launch an investigation into corruption allegations against former state minister for power and energy Nasrul Hamid and former state minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

On Tuesday, law enforcement agencies and the army raided Nasrul's Hamid Group office in Banani and recovered Tk 1.05 crore and a pistol.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Earlier, Palak was arrested on August 14 from the capital's Nikunja residential area in Khilkhet in a case filed over the murder of a rickshaw-puller.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

বন্যায় অন্তত ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, পানিবন্দি সাড়ে ৪ লাখ পরিবার

কক্সবাজারে অন্তত ২ জন নিখোঁজ রয়েছেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

গতকাল থেকে আজ বিকেল ৫টা পর্যন্ত ২৬০ জন উদ্ধার: ফায়ার সার্ভিস

১৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification