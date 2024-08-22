ACC to probe corruption allegations against Nasrul, Palak

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today decided to launch an investigation into corruption allegations against former state minister for power and energy Nasrul Hamid and former state minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

On Tuesday, law enforcement agencies and the army raided Nasrul's Hamid Group office in Banani and recovered Tk 1.05 crore and a pistol.

Earlier, Palak was arrested on August 14 from the capital's Nikunja residential area in Khilkhet in a case filed over the murder of a rickshaw-puller.