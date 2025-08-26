ACC to prevent use of black money in polls

Says its chairman

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has said it will take steps to prevent the use of black money in the upcoming national election.

The anti-graft body will also investigate whether candidates provide false information in their affidavits.

ACC Chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen announced the move while speaking to journalists at a press briefing yesterday.

In response to a question, he said the commission would work to cut off the supply chain of black money during the election. To that end, the ACC will coordinate with the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and other relevant agencies.

Momen urged voters to reject individuals who possess black money. He also said the commission's enforcement unit will be strengthened to prevent the use of black money during the election period.

He called on citizens to raise their voices, saying, "We don't want corrupt MP candidates."