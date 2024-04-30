ACC presses charges against PK Halder

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday pressed charges against 23 people including former managing director of NRB Global Bank Proshanta Kumar Halder, known as PK Halder, in a case filed over embezzling Tk 70.82 crore from International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL).

ACC Deputy Director Gulshan Anowar Pradhan and also the case's investigation officer, submitted a charge sheet to the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court.

The other accused are: Amitav Adhikari, managing director of Anan Chemical Ltd, and its directors Pritish Kumar Halder, Uzzal Kumar Nandi, Purnima Rani Halder, Ratan Kumar Biswas, Omar Sharif and Rajib Som, ILFSL former managing director Rashedul Haque, former acting managing director Syed Abed Hasan, Vice-President Nahida Runai, Assistant Vice-President Al Mamun Sohag, Senior Manager Rafsan Riad Chowdhury and Company Secretary Rafiqul Islam Khan, ILFSL Directors Nurul Alam, Nasim Anwar, Md Nuruzzaman, MA Hashem, Md Abul Hashem, Zahirul Alam, Anwarul Kabir, Nowsherul Islam and Vashudev Banerjee.

PK Halder, the case's prime accused, was arrested in Ashoknagar, India, on May 14 of 2022 on charges of money laundering.

Uzzal, Rashedul and Rafsan were earlier arrested and are now in jail custody. Uzzal and Rashedul had also confessed to the embezzlement. Nineteen others were shown fugitives in the charge sheet.

This is one of the 52 cases filed against Halder and 85 others between 2020 and 2022 in connection with the embezzlement of Tk 3,400 crore from various financial institutions in the name of companies owned by him and his family.

On October 8 last year, Halder was sentenced to 22 years of imprisonment in another case filed over laundering Tk 80 crore to Canada and amassing about Tk 426 crore illegally.