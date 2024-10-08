ACC needs to be overhauled

Says chief of reform commission

The Anti-Corruption Commission needs to be overhauled in order to make the anti-graft watchdog fully effective and independent, said Iftekharuzzaman, chief of the Anti-Corruption Reform Commission.

Appointments of commissioners on political consideration and deputation of bureaucrats to the ACC have made it a "hostage" to them, said Iftekharuzzaman, also executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh.

"We will try to find a way to resolve the issue," he told reporters at the TIB's Dhanmondi office after holding the first meeting of the reform commission.

For making ACC effective and independent, the reform commission's priority will be reviewing the ACC and other relevant laws and rules, he said, adding that they will recommend amendments to the laws and rules if needed. Iftekharuzzaman said the ACC broadly has two types of jobs -- holding the corrupt accountable and preventing corruption.

But the commission has yet to create a culture of taking action against those in power.

He said the reform commission will also have suggestions on how the corruption can be prevented.

He said the reform commission will solicit opinions from different stakeholders, like incumbent and former ACC officials, alongside people who fought legal battles on behalf of and against ACC.

The commission will also seek opinions from students who led the recent mass uprising that ousted the Sheikh Hasina-led government, he added. He hoped they would be able to submit the report within three months.