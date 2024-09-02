ACC to investigate Rezaul, Monnujan

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched investigation into corruption allegations against former public works and housing minister SM Rezaul Karim and state minister for labour and employment Begum Monnujan Sufian.

ACC has also decided to investigate corruption allegations against Monnujan's assistant personal secretary (APS) and younger brother Md Sahabuddin, his daughter Shamima Sultana Hridoy, and the son of Monnujan's sister, Yasir Arafat Prithibi.

The ACC made the decision at a meeting at its office yesterday, Akhtarul Islam, deputy director and public relations officer of ACC, confirmed to The Daily Star.

According to ACC sources, Rezaul Karim has misused his power to engage in corruption and unethical activities, while accumulating illegal wealth through various irregularities.

He allegedly owns immovable properties in Nazirpur of Barisal, Pirojpur, and Dhaka under his name.

It is also alleged that during his tenure as the minister of Fisheries and Livestock, he misappropriated Tk 25 crore under the Livestock and Dairy Development project through the purchase of equipment and training programs.

He also reportedly has significant amounts of wealth in banks and other assets both in the country and abroad.

Monnujan Sufian, Sahabuddin, Shamima Sultana Hridoy, and Yasir Arafat, are also accused of misusing power to accumulate illegal wealth through corruption and unethical activities.

Monnujan allegedly owns a 5-katha plot in Sector 10 of Uttara in Dhaka, a three-story house in Khulna, two cars, and 16.07 katha of land in KDA, Mothuri Housing.

Additionally, her aides are accused of embezzling millions of takas through various appointments, postings, and promotions.