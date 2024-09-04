ACC to investigate ex-army chief Gen Aziz, his two brothers

Ex-MP Nizamuddin Hazari also to be probed

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to launch an investigation into former army chief General Aziz Ahmed and his two brothers Haris Ahmed and Tofayel Ahmed Joseph.

This decision follows preliminary findings from intelligence reports indicating the misuse of power, accumulation of illegal wealth, money laundering, and other irregularities, including procurement-related corruption.

A source from the ACC confirmed this information today.

Additionally, the ACC will also investigate former lawmaker Nizamuddin Hazari. He faces allegations of tender manipulation, illegal occupation of government property, embezzlement of public funds, and the acquisition of illegal wealth through extortion.