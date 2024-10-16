ACC files corruption cases against Mohiuddin Mohi and his wife

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed two separate cases against Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi, former chairman of Bangladesh Samabaya Bank Limited and joint general secretary of the Dhaka City South Awami League, and his wife Nurjahan Begum, on charges of acquiring illegal wealth worth approximately Tk 4 crore and concealing information about their assets.

The cases were filed by ACC Deputy Director Jahangir Alam at the ACC's Dhaka Integrated District Office today.

ACC Director General Md Akhtar Hossain confirmed the development to reporters.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) of the first case, Mohiuddin disclosed assets worth Tk 3.97 crore in both movable and immovable properties in his asset declaration to the ACC. However, investigations revealed that he concealed information about Tk 1 lakh in assets. Additionally, the ACC inquiry uncovered Tk 2.7 crore in assets beyond his known sources of income.

In the second case, the FIR shows that Mohiuddin's wife, Nurjahan Begum, declared assets worth Tk 1.33 crore to the ACC. However, investigations found that she concealed information about Tk 14.7 lakh in assets, and the evidence showed that she had acquired assets worth Tk 1.19 crore beyond her known income sources.

Both cases were filed under sections 26(2) and 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004.

Earlier, on February 16, 2021, Mohiuddin, along with eight others, was accused of embezzling Tk 11 crore worth of gold deposited by customers of Bangladesh Samabaya Bank Limited. However, he was later excluded from the charge sheet.