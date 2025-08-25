Bangladesh
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

ACC to curb black money use in national election

Mon Aug 25, 2025 05:09 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 05:12 PM
Star Online Report
Mon Aug 25, 2025 05:09 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 05:12 PM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has said it will take steps to prevent the use of black money in the upcoming national election.

The anti-graft body will also investigate if candidates provide false information in their affidavits.

ACC Chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen announced the move while speaking to journalists at a press briefing today.

In response to a question, he said the commission would work to cut off the supply chain of black money during the election. To that end, the ACC will work in coordination with Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and other relevant agencies.

Momen urged voters to reject individuals who possess black money.

He also said the commission's enforcement unit will be strengthened to prevent the use of black money during the election period.

