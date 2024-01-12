ACC conducts drive at CMCH

A team of the Anti-Corruption Commission conducted a drive at Chattogram Medical College Hospital yesterday to investigate some allegations including medicine theft, harassment, and tender irregularities.

A four-member team led by assistant director Enamul Haque visited different units of the hospital and collected documents and information.

Enamul said they were informed about various irregularities at the hospital and took action based on that.

Mentionable, The Daily Star published a story on irregularities at CMCH on Tuesday, especially how a syndicate comprising hospital staffers and outsiders are stealing medicines.