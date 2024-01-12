Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:10 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

ACC conducts drive at CMCH

Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:10 AM

A team of the Anti-Corruption Commission conducted a drive at Chattogram Medical College Hospital yesterday to investigate some allegations including medicine theft, harassment, and tender irregularities.

A four-member team led by assistant director Enamul Haque visited different units of the hospital and collected documents and information.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Enamul said they were informed about various irregularities at the hospital and took action based on that.

Mentionable, The Daily Star published a story on irregularities at CMCH on Tuesday, especially how a syndicate comprising hospital staffers and outsiders are stealing medicines.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

৩৬ মন্ত্রী-প্রতিমন্ত্রীর কে কোন মন্ত্রণালয় পেলেন

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা এবার তার অধীনে রাখছেন মন্ত্রিপরিষদ বিভাগ; প্রতিরক্ষা মন্ত্রণালয়; সশস্ত্র বাহিনী বিভাগ; বিদ্যুৎ, জ্বালানি ও খনিজ সম্পদ মন্ত্রণালয়, সংস্কৃতি বিষয়ক মন্ত্রণালয় এবং শ্রম ও...

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধানমন্ত্রী হিসেবে শপথ নিলেন শেখ হাসিনা

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification