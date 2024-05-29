ACC can probe ex-army chief Aziz if it wants

Says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the government is not at all embarrassed over the issues involving former army chief Aziz Ahmed and ex-IGP Benazir Ahmed, and it has the courage to bring all the corrupt people to justice.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has "zero tolerance" for corruption, he said at a press conference at the AL president's Dhanmondi office in the capital yesterday, reports BSS.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the Anti-Corruption Commission is free to decide on the Benazir issue and the prime minister has given it the freedom.

"An investigation into his [Benazir] illegal properties is going on."

The ACC can investigate Gen (retd) Aziz if he was involved in corruption, said the AL spokesperson.

Quader said the AL government is always ready to take action against corruption.

"No criminal will be spared. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has proved it," he said.

The AL leader said the BNP is now making statements about Benazir.

"But I would like to ask them: Did they put Ashraful Huda or SP Kohinoor on trial? Did the BNP investigate them?"