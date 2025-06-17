ACC asks UK to seize assets of 2 Bashundhara Group top execs

The Anti-Corruption Commission has written to the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA), requesting it to seize the assets of Bashundhara Group Vice Chairman Shafiat Sobhan (Sanvir) and Co-Chairman Sadat Sobhan.

ACC Chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen confirmed the development at a press conference at the commission's headquarters in the capital's Segunbagicha yesterday.

"Recovering laundered money is a complex process. However, we are trying. If we can provide enough evidence to our courts and theirs, it will be possible to bring the assets back to Bangladesh," he said.

The ACC has also sought assistance from the NCA in seizing the assets of Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, brother of former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, and Mohammad Adnan Imam, former executive committee chairman of NRB Commercial Bank.

Momen said the commission is optimistic about recovering the assets allegedly laundered by Saifuzzaman, provided the allegations are proven.

He confirmed that UK authorities have already seized assets worth approximately Tk 1,025 crore (around £70 million), believed to be owned by the former minister.

"The seizure was carried out with the cooperation of the British government," Momen said, adding that documents related to properties allegedly tied to Adnan, an associate of Saifuzzaman, would soon be forwarded to the UK to pursue further recovery of assets.

Regarding British MP Tulip Siddiq, Momen said, "No matter how much Tulip claims she is a British citizen, our documents show she is a Bangladeshi national. We are proceeding under our laws against our citizens... If she was innocent, why did she step down? Why did she lose her ministerial post?"

ACC TO PROBE SAIDA MUNA

The ACC has launched an investigation into allegations of large-scale bank fraud and money laundering against Bangladesh's former high commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem, her husband Tawhidul Islam Chowdhury, and 15 others.

According to the complaint, Tawhidul, also the chairman of Generation Next Fashions Ltd, in collusion with officials of several banks and financial institutions, allegedly embezzled around Tk 2,000 crore in loans taken under the names of at least 12 companies. The funds were reportedly laundered abroad.

The complaint further alleges that the loans were obtained from at least nine financial institutions, including United Commercial Bank, Bank Asia, Eastern Bank, City Bank, BRAC Bank, National Bank Limited, Trust Bank, Southeast Bank, and AB Bank, using the names of non-existent businesses. Authorities are currently verifying the legitimacy of the entities.

The ACC's Money Laundering Unit is leading the probe, with Deputy Director Md Jahangir Alam and Assistant Director Saifur Rahman heading the investigation.

"We have initiated a primary inquiry based on the initial information. Legal action will be taken if evidence is found," Akhtarul Islam, public relations officer of the ACC, told The Daily Star.