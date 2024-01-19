ACC arrests DC office surveyor in Narayanganj

The Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) yesterday arrested a surveyor from the Narayanganj DC office in connection with the seizure of Tk 42 lakh on January 10.

ACC Public Relations Officer Aktarul Islam said Kawsar Ahmed was arrested at the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Following the arrest, a court sent him to jail, said Court Inspector Md Asaduzzaman.

According to the Anti-corruption Commission, Jahidul Islam Sumon, a former outsourcing employee at Siddhirganj Revenue office, was caught with a carton full of money amounting to Tk 42 lakh in front of the DC office on January 10.

Later, the money was deposited in the treasury of the DC office after filing a general diary with Fatullah Model Police Station.

On January 16, ACC filed a case with its Narayanganj office accusing Jahidul and Kawsar under the Money Laundering Act, Penal Code, and Corruption Prevention Act.