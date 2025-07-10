ACC approves case against former Covid Hospital project director over graft

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved the filing of a case against Md Iqbal Kabir, former project director of the World Bank-funded Mohakhali DNCC Covid-19 Hospital, and Md Saifur Rahman, managing director of SRS Design & Fashion Ltd, over alleged financial irregularities and abuse of power.

According to an ACC statement, Kabir permitted the contractor to carry out work on the hospital's sixth floor without issuing any official work order or notification of award, relying instead on verbal instructions. This move, the ACC said, violated public procurement rules.

Investigators found that SRS Design & Fashion Ltd submitted a bill of Tk 4,00,35,413.28 to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) through the hospital director. However, an independent engineering assessment later valued the completed work at only Tk 69,73,559—revealing an excess claim of over Tk 3.3 crore.

The ACC said the inflated bill was part of an orchestrated attempt to misappropriate public funds, allegedly facilitated by the former project director.

Kabir, currently serving as Coordinator of the Climate Change and Health Promotion Unit under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and as Head of Epidemiology at the National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM), faces charges of abuse of power and criminal conspiracy.

Md Saifur Rahman, the managing director of the contractor firm, has been accused of aiding and abetting the misappropriation.

The ACC said the actions constitute offences under Sections 511, 120(B), and 109 of the Penal Code, and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.