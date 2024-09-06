ACC allowed to run forensic test on Kamal’s computer

A Dhaka court yesterday allowed the ACC to conduct a forensic test on the Central Processing Unit of a computer used by former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in connection with corruption allegations brought against him.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order.

In an application, ACC said Kamal and others formed a syndicate and took crores as bribes for recruitment of manpower, their promotion, and transfers to different departments under the home ministry, which is under investigation. So, a forensic test is needed to find vital clues about the allegations.