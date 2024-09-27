ACC allowed to quiz ex-home minister’s son Joty

A Dhaka court has allowed the Anti-Corruption Commission to interrogate Safi Muddaser Khan Joty, son of former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, at the jail gate for a day in connection with corruption allegations against him.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order.

On September 14, Joty was arrested from the Uttara area. Later, he was placed on a four-day remand in connection with an attempted murder case filed with Ashulia Police Station. On completion of the remand, he was sent to jail.

ACC Deputy Director Md Jahangir Alam said an inquiry is underway against Asaduzzaman and several officials of his ministry regarding acquiring huge amount of money through transfer, promotion, recruitment of manpower and purchase. So, Joty needs to be interrogated to know about the matter.