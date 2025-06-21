Academics, journalists condemn arrest of BRUR teacher Mahmudul

Teachers, journalists, and professionals from across Bangladesh have strongly condemned the arrest of Md Mahmudul Haque, assistant professor at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR), in connection with a murder case.

Mahmudul was arrested on June 19 from his residence.

In a joint statement issued yesterday, they expressed "grave concern" over the arrest and demanded Mahmudul's immediate and unconditional release.

The signatories also called for a transparent, impartial, and timely investigation into the incident.

"We have observed an alarming rise in the harassment of professionals, including journalists, through fabricated cases in different parts of the country. We call for an end to all forms of harassment, false charges, and discrimination," the statement read.

They said Mahmudul's arrest in a disputed and questionable case, without any preliminary investigation, followed by swift court proceedings, denial of bail, and subsequent imprisonment, has created a climate of fear and uncertainty for freedom of expression on university campuses.

Such actions, the signatories argued, have cast doubt over the security and liberty of higher education institutions and fostered a repressive atmosphere that is unacceptable in a democratic society.

Referring to media reports and reactions from teachers and students at Begum Rokeya University, the signatories noted that Shamesh Uddin, a resident of Hajirhat in Rangpur, died of a stroke while fleeing police on August 2, 2024.

Witness accounts and official reports corroborate this.

They observed that nearly ten months after the incident, implicating and arresting a university teacher now appears both "motivated and deliberate".

The signatories highlighted discrepancies between the First Information Report (FIR) and published media reports, adding that the plaintiff of the case had told the media, "Police took my signature, but I do not know who has been accused."

They noted that Shamesh was buried without a post-mortem examination.

Under such circumstances, they said, implicating a university teacher raises serious questions about the impartiality of the judicial process and poses a threat to freedom of expression.

Mahmudul is a former member of the Jatiya Press Club, a former metro editor at The Daily Star, a former sub-editor at UNB, and an alumnus of the Department of Journalism at Rajshahi University.

"We consider this arrest an act of harassment. We urge the authorities to intervene for his immediate release, the withdrawal of the case, and a transparent, impartial, and judicial investigation into the incident," the statement said.

Among the signatories are Prof AA Mamun, Prof Md Mozammel Hossain Bakul, Shatil Siraj, Kazi Mamun Haider and Soma Deb of Rajshahi University; Mahfuz Mishu, special correspondent at Jamuna TV; Sushanta Sinha, special correspondent at Ekattor TV; Tasnim Humaida, teacher of Begum Rokeya University; Atikur Rahman, associate editor at Manabkantha; Enayet Karim, Rajshahi bureau chief of Khaborer Kagoj; Arafat Rahaman, staff reporter at The Daily Star; Md Mamun A Kaiyum, PhD researcher at Queensland University of Technology, Australia; Din Mohammad Shibli, principal at Chhaya Institute of Communication and Photography; Md Ferdous Mobarak, news editor at Times of Bangladesh; Rezaul Karim Shamim, associate editor at Kalbela; as well as more than three dozen other university teachers, journalists, researchers, public relations officers, bankers, and professionals from different fields.