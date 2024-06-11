AC land torches bales of maize stored in union office yard

The Assistant Commissioner (Land) in Thakurgaon's Haripur upazila yesterday torched several piles of maize plants stored by farmers in the yard of Bhaturia Union Land Office.

Earlier, AC Abdullah-Al-Noman Sarkar had ordered the farmers to move their crops and free up space at the yard, said Bhaturia Union Chairman Md Shahjahan.

"In response, the farmers had requested the official for some time. But AC Noman did not listen to the farmers and set fire to their crops without notice Monday evening."

Victims Shahidul, Johurul, Biplob, and Solim of Chapshar cluster village said they had picked the maize plants and stacked them in four piles in the yard away from the office building like every year as they have no space to harvest crops in their village. Of the four piles, two still had crops that were to be harvested.

The union chairman also said AC Noman threatened him with dire consequences when he came to the spot and stood by the people.

AC Noman, however, could not be contacted as he didn't pick up calls from this correspondent.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Arifuzzaman said he would notify the higher authorities.

According to media reports, AC Noman was recently transferred to Thakurgaon from Lalmonirhat for harassing local journalists.