Abul Mansur Ahmad’s 127th birth anniv today

Today marks the 127th birth anniversary of renowned litterateur, journalist, and politician Abul Mansur Ahmad. On September 3, 1898, he was born in Dhanikhola village of Mymensingh.

He died on March 18, 1979, in Dhaka.

One of the leading satirical writers of Bangla literature, he also had an illustrious career as a journalist and a politician.

In 1946, he was the founding editor of the Daily Ittehad [in Kolkata]. He had earlier worked at daily newspapers Krishak and Navajug and many other periodicals.

An immensely successful politician, Ahmad was the provincial education minister of Sher-e-Bangla AK Falzul Haq's United Front government and, in 1957, served as the commerce and industries minister of the central government. His contributions to the development of East Bengal are undeniable.

Among his famous satirical novels, "Aina", "Asmani Parda", "Gulliverer Safarnama", and "Food Conference" are notable. Two of his autobiographies are "Atma Katha" and "Amar Dekha Rajnitir Panchash Bachhar". While his works bring out his own personal struggles, they also depict the historical and social challenges faced by the common people of that period.

His role in the initial days of Pakistan was extremely important in highlighting issues of economic and cultural rights for the people of East Pakistan. He was one of the earliest proponents of Bangla being the national language of the country.

He had written extensively about the issues of national language since the beginning of the '40s and also contributed actively to the Language Movement as the editor of Ittehad. Abul Mansur Ahmad was the author of the famous 21-point manifesto for the United Front in the 1954 election, which saw the demise of the Muslim League from power and from the politics of East Pakistan. The manifesto was a historic document that first portrayed the political, economic, and cultural aspirations of the suppressed Bangalees.

The military regime of Ayub Khan imprisoned Abul Mansur Ahmad several times as a result of his political activities in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

