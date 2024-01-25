Abul Mansur Ahmad still relevant

Speakers tell RU discussion

Eminent economist and essayist Prof Sanat Kumar Saha speaks at a discussion on “Relevance of Abul Mansur Ahmad’s Journalism in 100 years” at Rajshahi University yesterday. Photo: Star

Abul Mansur Ahmad's journalism is more relevant now as people are not getting right information due to political divisions among journalists, said speakers at a discussion yesterday.

The event titled "Relevance of Abul Mansur Ahmad's Journalism in 100 years" was held at Shaheed Sukhranjan Samadder Teacher-Student Cultural Centre auditorium on the Rajshahi University campus.

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at RU, along with Abul Mansur Ahmad Smriti Parishad, organised the discussion.

It was chaired by the department's chairman Prof Mustak Ahmad.

Presenting a keynote paper, Dr Kajal Rashid Shahin highlighted that Abul Mansur Ahmad developed his journalistic curiosity during his student days in Mymensingh.

He always wrote about changing the lot of the disadvantaged, he added.

Starting his journalism career in 1923 with the newspaper "Chholtan" in Kolkata, Abul Mansur Ahmad contributed to publications such as "Mohammadi", "The Musalman", "Khadem", "Krishak", and "Nobojug", said Dr Shahin.

The study on Abul Mansur Ahmad is still necessary when it comes to establishing freedom of speech and objectivity in journalism, he added.

Prof Tanveer Ahmad of RU's journalism department said, "Abul Mansur Ahmad practiced literature, but became a journalist and politician when the community he was serving needed him to be. Today's Bangladesh needs a journalist like him."

Faruk Wasif, writer and planning editor of Samakal, said Abul Mansur Ahmad always represented the underprivileged of his time.

Eminent economist and essayist Prof Sanat Kumar Saha said the relevance of Abul Mansur Ahmad's work is still very much present. His works should be studied rigorously, he said.

Abul Mansur Ahmad's son and Editor and Publisher of The Daily Star Mahfuz Anam said his father always took the side of the underprivileged Bangalee Muslim.

"He played the brave role of a journalist. He also had a rich sense of humour," he added. Anam said his father's best political accomplishment was introducing the 21-point, which subsequently evolved into the manifesto of the Jukto Front.

At the event, the speakers also conducted a question-answer session with the participating teachers and students.

They recommended the audience to explore Abul Mansur Ahmad's two books, namely "Amar Dekha Rajnitir Ponchash Bochor" and "Atmakotha".

Convener of Abul Mansur Ahmad Smriti Parishad Emran Mahfuz also spoke.