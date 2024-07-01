Abul Mansur Ahmad speech contest launched

For the first time, "Abul Mansur Ahmad Smriti Parishad and Tarkajaal are jointly organising a national speech competition in honour of renowned journalist, politician and litterateur Abul Mansur Ahmad.

Two subjects have been fixed for the competition, titled "Abul Mansur Ahmad Speech Competition 2024," which are -- "Abul Mansur Ahmad in journalism" and "Rashtra Chintay Abul Mansur Ahmad".

To participate in the competition, contestants must be under 30 years old. A participant can compete on only one subject. However, those who have won the essay competition commemorating Abul Mansur Ahmad earlier, will not be able to participate.

The competition will be held in two phases. In the first phase, participants will have to send a video speech spanning 3-4 minutes through e-mail with a Google Drive link. The drive link should be sent by July 30, mentioning the participant's name, identity, age and phone number, alongside the topic of the speech, at "[email protected]".

The final round will be held in the capital with the top 10 contestants from each category.

A total of 20 participants will be awarded from each category. In both categories, TK 10,000 will be awarded as first prize, Tk 8,000 as second, and Tk 5,000 as third prize. The winners will be awarded with a certificate and crest.

Each of the remaining 14 will get Tk 1,000 in cash, a certificate, and books.

After the final selection, the information about the prize distribution programme will be announced in September on the occasion of Abul Mansur Ahmad's birth anniversary.