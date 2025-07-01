Abul Mansur Ahmad speech competition announced

The second Abul Mansur Ahmad National Speech Competition has been announced by Abul Mansur Ahmad Smriti Parishad and Tarkajaal to honour the legacy of the renowned journalist, politician and litterateur.

This year, the contest invites participants to address the theme, "Bangladesh's Culture in the Post-Uprising Era," organisers said.

To participate, applicants must be under 30 years of age. Individuals who previously secured prizes in essay or speech contests commemorating Abul Mansur Ahmad are not eligible.

The competition will be held in two phases. In the first phase, contestants must submit a 4-5 minute video speech via a Google Drive link to [email protected] or [email protected] by July 30.

Submissions must include the participant's name, identity, age, phone number, and speech topic.

The organisers will shortlist the top 20 contestants for the final round in Dhaka, where 10 winners will be selected.

The top prize is Tk 15,000, while the second and third prizes are Tk 12,000 and Tk 10,000, respectively. The fourth and fifth-place winners will receive Tk 5,000 and Tk 3,000. All finalists will receive certificates and crests. The remaining five finalists will each receive Tk 1,000 in cash, a certificate, and a set of books.

Winners will be notified individually and via the organisers' Facebook page, with the prize distribution scheduled for September to mark Abul Mansur Ahmad's birth anniversary.

Abul Mansur Ahmad remains an influential figure in Bangladeshi literature, journalism, and politics. His collected works are available at Bangla Academy, with other books can be obtained from Prothoma and Rokomari.