Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq appointed president of Bangla Academy

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs has appointed Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq, a prominent Bangladeshi intellectual and writer, as the new president of Bangla Academy.

Sharaban Tahuram, deputy secretary confirmed the appointment in a notice issued today.

Kashem, a former professor of Bangla language and literature at Dhaka University, will serve a three-year term, it added.

Reacting to his appointment, Kashem said, "Bangla Academy is our national institution of intellectual thoughts. But for a long time, it was not used properly. Now we will try to bring the academy back to its own character by the collective cultural effort from all."