Abul Barkat sent to jail in graft case

A Dhaka court today sent Abul Barkat, an economist and former chairman of Janata Bank PLC, to jail in connection with a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jewel Rana passed the order after the ACC submitted an application seeking his incarceration, confirmed an ACC official working in the court.

Abul Barkat was arrested yesterday by the Detective Branch of police from his residence on Dhanmondi Road-3 and was later handed over to the ACC.

On February 20 this year, the ACC filed a case alleging that during his tenure as chairman, Abul Barkat was involved in loan fraud involving AnonTex Group, a ready-made garments company, resulting in the embezzlement of Tk 297 crore from Janata Bank.

The case named 23 individuals as accused, including Abul Barkat, former Janata Bank director Jamal Uddin Ahmed, and former Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman.