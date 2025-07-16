Abu Sayed's role in achieving ‘second independence’ unforgettable: BRUR VC

Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Showkat Ali today said the contribution of Abu Sayed to Bangladesh's "second independence" movement will remain unforgettable.

"His courage and sacrifice were witnessed not only by the people of this country but also by the world," he said.

The VC made the remarks in the morning while visiting the grave of the slain student leader at his village home in Jafarpur Babanpur of Madankhali union under Pirganj upazila in Rangpur, on the occasion of the first death anniversary of Sayed. The day is observed as July Shaheed Day to honour the first martyr of the July movement.

Photo: Collected

"Abu Sayed stood tall with open arms in the face of bullets. This rare display of heroism is now a part of our national history," the vice chancellor said emotionally. "He was one of our brightest students at BRUR, and through his sacrifice, he became a symbol of resistance, justice, and courage for the new generation. To honour his legacy, we have taken several initiatives at the university."

"We must move forward holding on to the ideals and dreams of Shaheed Abu Sayed," he added. "That will be our true tribute to him."

Teachers, students and staff of the university joined the VC in paying tributes at Sayed's grave. Also present were Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Robiul Faisal, Abu Sayed's father Mokbul Hossain, and other family members.

With his voice trembling with grief, Sayed's father said, "Abu Sayed was the pride of our family. Losing him has left us devastated. But we still dream of a Bangladesh he envisioned -- one where everyone lives in peace with equal rights."