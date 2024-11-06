Abu Sayed's brothers meet Prof Yunus

Two brothers of Abu Sayed, the first student killed during the July-August uprising, met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest Houss Jamuna in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The brothers brought "salam" and a message of good wishes from their parents, saying they were moved to tears when Prof Yunus spoke about the sacrifice of Abu Sayed and the other martyrs in his historic speech in the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.

"We were honoured that you highlighted his heroic role in the revolution and also visited us in our village in Rangpur just a day after you had become the Chief Adviser," Ramzan Ali, an elder brother of Abu Sayed, told Professor Yunus.

The two brothers shared the podium with Prof Yunus when the Presidential Guard Regiment (PGR) gave the Guard Salute to the Chief Adviser.

"I can't say how we felt when we stood on the podium with the chief adviser and the troops honoured us with the Guard Salute," said Abu Hossain, another brother of Abu Sayed.

During the meeting, they briefed the chief adviser about the case over Abu Sayed's murder, saying they want justice and exemplary punishment to the people who were responsible for the killing.

The brothers said they will set up a foundation named after their slain brother. They said they want to build a "model mosque" and a medical college in their village in memory of their slain brother, and they have made an appeal to two ministries for help in this regard.

"The foundation will work for the poor and the victims of the July-August mass uprising," Abu Hossain said.

Prof Yunus assured all possible support for Abu Sayed's family. He said the interim government has ordered the police to expedite the investigation into his murder and ensure justice.

"Bangladesh will never forget Shaheed Abu Sayed and what he has done to the nation. His sacrifice played a big role in the mass uprising against the dictatorship," he said.

He pledged to stand by the family, saying his doors will always be open for them.

"I will always be with you," he said, and he told the two brothers to convey his "salam" to their parents.

Prof Yunus visited Abu Sayed's parents at Babonpur village in the northern district of Rangpur on August 9, just a day after he took over as the chief adviser of the interim government.

He also offered prayers at the grave of Shaheed Abu Sayed, who was shot dead from close range by police on July 16.