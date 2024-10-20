Abu Sayed passes honours final exam with CGPA 3.30

Abu Sayed, a 23-year-old student from Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) who was killed by police during the anti-discrimination student protests on July 16, has posthumously passed his final honours examination.

Sayed, who studied in the Department of English, secured a CGPA of 3.30 on a 4.00 scale, ranking 14th out of 69 students.

The results were approved and published today by BRUR Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Showkat Ali.

Speaking at the result announcement, the vice-chancellor said, "Our brilliant student, martyr Abu Sayed, is no longer with us, but his final exam results have been released. It brings joy to all students and faculty, yet we are deeply saddened by his untimely death during the protests for students' rights on July 16. I pray for the peace of his soul."

University officials present at the event included Professor Md Tajul Islam, acting registrar; Professor Mizanur Rahman, dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology; Ilyas Hossain, student adviser; and Md Firozul Islam, additional controller of examinations.

Abu Sayed was a coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement and tragically became the first martyr of the protests when he was shot and killed by police.

His death ignited nationwide protests, eventually contributing to the downfall of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Sayed's brother, Ramzan Ali, said, "Our parents always believed Sayed would excel in his undergraduate course, and he did."

"It's the happiest moment for our family, but Sayed is no longer with us," he added, his voice breaking with emotion.