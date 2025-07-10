Abu Sayed murder: ICT asks 26 fugitives to appear

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 today asked the authorities concerned to publish a notice in newspapers directing 26 accused fugitives to appear before the tribunal in connection with the killing of Begum Rokeya University Student Abu Sayed during the July uprising.

The three-member bench of the ICT-2 led by its chairman Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury passed the order.

Earlier in the day, four accused of the case, former assistant sub-inspector Amir Hossain, former constable Sujan Chandra Roy, former Proctor of Begum Rokeya University Shariful Islam and Chhatra League leader Imran Chowdhury Asheque, were produced before the tribunal.

On June 30, the investigating agency of International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) found involvement of 30 people including police in the killing of Abu Sayed.

Abu Sayed, a 12th batch student of Begum Rokeya University's English Department, was shot dead on July 16 last year in front of Begum Rokeya University at Park Mor in Rangpur.